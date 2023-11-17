SMITHFIELD, R.I. (WPRI) — The 14-year-old girl who was run over during a haunted hayride in Smithfield last month is returning to school for the first time since she was hospitalized.

Students and staff at Smithfield High School are planning a welcome celebration Friday morning for Giada Lanzieri.

Lanzieri, who worked as a scare actor for Seven Cedars Farm’s haunted hayride, was critically wounded on Oct. 28 after she became caught underneath a trailer being towed by a tractor.

She was rushed to the hospital with bone fractures and internal injuries.

The Farm chose to shut down the hayride for the remainder of the season and the family hired the Occupational Safety and Health Administration to investigate.