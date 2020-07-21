Smithfield sisters charged with robbing man at gunpoint

SMITHFIELD, R.I. (WPRI) — Two sisters from Smithfield are facing charges after they allegedly robbed a Warwick man while one of them was armed with a shotgun.

Kellielyn Bianco, 21, and Kendra Bianco, 19, were arrested following the incident Saturday morning, according to Smithfield police.

Police said they were called to the Douglas Apartments on Douglas Pike for a domestic dispute and arrived to find a man in the parking lot holding a shotgun. The 33-year-old told police he had met Kellielyn while walking on Douglas Pike and went back to the apartment and met her sister.

The man said while he was distracted by Kendra, Kellielyn started going through his things and taking his money and when he threatened to call police, Kendra pulled a shotgun out of the closet and aimed it at him, according to police.

The victim told police he grabbed the end of the shotgun and it fired into the kitchen wall, police said, and he was then able to get it away from Kendra and leave the apartment.

The two women fled before police arrived but officers found them in the woods nearby, according to police.

Both were charged with first-degree robbery and conspiracy, while Kendra was also charged with assault with a deadly weapon, possession of a firearm while committing a crime of violence, and firing in a compact area.

The sisters were arraigned in court on Monday. Kendra’s bail was set at $5,000 with surety and Kellielyn was held without bail.