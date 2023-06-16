SMITHFIELD, R.I. (WPRI) — The Smithfield community is rallying around the family of the woman who was killed when a car crashed into a sandwich shop last week.

Charlotte Vacca, 47, was an employee at the Subway in Apple Valley Mall. The mother of five was working Wednesday when the car sped across the parking lot and slammed into the restaurant.

Vacca was pronounced dead at the scene, while the driver and four others were rushed to nearby hospitals.

Bouquets of flowers and heartfelt notes have been placed outside the sandwich shop to honor Vacca and the other victims.

Lori Boffi, owner of CardSmart, still gets emotional thinking about the crash, which happened just steps from her storefront.

“It was something out of a movie,” Boffi recalled. “The whole thing was just shocking.”

Boffi knew she had to do something to support Vacca’s children, which is why she decided to host a bake sale at her store this weekend.

“Everybody knew Charlotte,” Boffi said. “[Her death] affected everybody.”

Cindy Iascone stopped by the bake sale to show her support.

“It [reminds] you that every minute counts in life,” Iascone said. “I just feel so bad for the family and there’s never enough you can do.”

Boffi held the first of two bake sales Friday, and tells 12 News she sold nearly all of the 496 cookies, cakes and pastries that she and others made.

“We had a great turnout,” she said. “It’s unbelievable how the community is coming together.”

Boffi is hosting another bake sale between 10 a.m. and 3 p.m. Saturday.

The driver in the crash, 69-year-old Jeffrey Barden, hasn’t been charged. It is believed Barden suffered a seizure that caused him to lose control of his vehicle, though the crash remains under investigation.

Vacca’s oldest daughter created a GoFundMe page to help cover her mother’s funeral expenses. So far, it has raised more than $41,000.