Smithfield police looking for breaking and entering suspect

SMITHFIELD, R.I. (WPRI) — Smithfield police is asking for the publics help to catch a breaking and entering suspect.

Investigators say the suspect, who was caught on surveillance video, broke into DePetrillo’s Pizza & Bakery on Pleasant View Ave. around 2 a.m. Wednesday.

Police say he was in the store for about two minutes before leaving on foot.

The suspect is described as a stocky white man, possibly in his late 30’s or early 40’s, wearing glasses with bald head.

They add he has a sleeve tattoo on his left arm and may have a dark tattoo on his right inner forearm as well.

Police did not say if the suspect stole anything.

