Smithfield photographer doesn’t let his disability define his business

SMITHFIELD, R.I. (WPRI) ─ Bryan Baron sees the world through his camera lens.

With a developmental disability and movement disorder called Dystonia, Bryan is a man of few words, but the 25-year-old photographer is always upbeat and enthusiastic while on the job.

Sue Baron, Bryan’s mother, tells 12 News her son was able to find jobs after high school, but they just weren’t enough for him.

“There’s no social part of it and he’s a very social guy, so it just didn’t work for him,” she said of the jobs he held prior to opening his business last year.

With the help of The Arc of Bristol County, Bryan took part in a self-employment class and started his own photography business, called Double B Photography, last year.

Director Melissa Melvin said Bryan is embodies the theme for this year’s National Disabilities Employment Awareness Month, which is “Increasing Access and Opportunity.”

“[Bryan’s story can] help motivate some of our other folks who right now might not be as encouraged,” Melvin said.

Melvin said the coronavirus pandemic has created a series of employment challenges for her 145 clients. But even throughout the pandemic, Bryan’s business has been successful.

He sells his printed photos, which are mostly of nature, landscapes and wildlife, on Saturdays at the Scituate Farmers Market and through social media.