SMITHFIELD, R.I. (WPRI) — “Peaches don’t like the cold.”

That’s what John Steere, who owns Steere Orchards with his father Jim Steere, had to say when asked whether his peach crops survived last weekend’s frigid temperatures.

John Steere said the extreme cold can be deadly for peach trees, adding that temperatures in Smithfield dropped to -11 degrees over the weekend.

“Traditionally, -15 degrees will take out a whole crop,” John Steere explained. “We’re hoping -11 degrees wasn’t close enough.”

John and Jim Steere inspect their peach trees following the frigid weekend.

“There’s definitely some damage to the peach buds out here,” he added.

Steere Orchard, which describes itself as the largest orchard in Rhode Island, is home to hundreds of peach trees.

John Steere believes the unseasonably warm weather is partially to blame.

“[The peaches] hadn’t quite hardened off for the winter yet,” John Steere explained. “It’s been up and down. They need around 30 days of freezing to be acclimated to the winter.”

“Talking to my dad, in his 45 years of growing peaches, he had never lost a crop until 2016,” he added.

It was hard to find a single peach in the Northeast that summer, according to John Steere.

The peach trees are blooming! Last year, there were no locally grown peaches. How does this year's crop look? New info at 5:30. pic.twitter.com/pYH210nZTW — T.J. Del Santo ⚡🔭 (@tjdelsanto) April 24, 2017

The situation back then was similar. John Steere said the mild winter brought many peach trees near bloom just days before sub-zero temperatures moved in.

The peach season is short, according to John Steere, who said peaches are typically harvested in July and August.

The loss of their entire peach crop seven years ago hurt Steere Orchard, which is why John Steere’s keeping his fingers crossed.

“I think there’s still some live ones out there,” he said. “If you open up the peach bud and slice it diagonally, it’ll be green all the way through … that means it’s still alive. If you see a little bit of brown or black inside, that means it’s probably dead.”

John Steere holding a damaged peach blossom.

Losing some of the peach buds can be a blessing, according to John Steere.

He said workers typically thin the branches so energy and nutrients in the tree can be concentrated to make larger peaches.

John Steere said their peach crops are usually safe from the extreme cold, but not always.

“We’re right in the area where we can consistently grow peaches, but we may lose [our crop] once every 40 years or so,” he said. “But hopefully not twice in 10 years.”

Jon Clements, a fruit tree specialist at University of Massachusetts Amherst, tells 12 News that sub-zero temperatures are “bad news” for peach crops.

That’s why he doesn’t expect there to be many successful peach crops this year in northern Massachusetts, where temperatures ranged from -14 to -16 degrees.

Clements said -10 degrees is the threshold where peach crops will begin to suffer.

When it comes to Steere Orchard, John Steere said he won’t know for sure the extent of the damage until the trees start to bloom in the spring.

“Will it take out the whole crop? I don’t know,” he said.