Smithfield man killed in Glocester crash

GLOCESTER, R.I. (WPRI) ─ An 18-year-old Smithfield man was killed early Tuesday morning after crashing his car into a tree in Glocester, according to Capt. Matthew Fague.

Fague said the crash occurred around 1 a.m. on Putnam Pike.

A preliminary investigation of the crash reveals the vehicle, which was being driven by Kyle Joyce, crossed the center line, left the roadway and struck a tree before catching fire.

Joyce was pronounced dead at the scene.

The cause of the crash remains under investigation at this time.

Anyone who may have information regarding the crash is asked to contact the Glocester Police Department at (401) 568-2533.

