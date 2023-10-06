SMITHFIELD, R.I. (WPRI) — A man from Greenville was arrested for DUI twice in one day after allegedly causing two crashes in town.

It all started Wednesday afternoon just before 4 p.m., when Smithfield Police say they were called to Putnam Pike (Route 44) for a car crash with non-life-threatening injuries. A woman at the scene said a driver struck her car and fled the scene after a brief verbal exchange, according to police.

Police said they identified the suspect as 46-year-old Thomas Garbecki of Greenville, and that they found the car allegedly involved in the crash sitting in his driveway a short time later.

Officers said they conducted field sobriety tests on Garbecki at the home, after which he was arrested and charged with DUI, refusal to submit to a chemical test, duty to stop in an accident resulting in personal injury, and driving with a suspended license.

Police said Garbecki was released to a family member around 5:30 p.m. Wednesday.

Then, just before 7 p.m. on Wednesday, Smithfield Police responded to Steere Road for a report of an erratic driver crashing into a parked car. They said a license plate left behind at the scene helped them track the vehicle back to Garbecki.

Officers said they once again conducted field sobriety tests and took Garbecki into custody, charging him again with DUI, refusal to submit to a chemical test, and driving with a suspended license. He also received citations for leaving the scene of an accident and collision with an unattended vehicle.

Garbecki was arraigned and released on $2,000 personal recognizance, according to police. They said he was then taken to Fatima Hospital by Smithfield Rescue for alcohol detox.