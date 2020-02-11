Smithfield K-9 cruiser involved in crash

SMITHFIELD, R.I. (WPRI) ─ A Smithfield police K-9 cruiser was involved in a crash late Tuesday afternoon.

The crash occurred near George Washington Highway just after 4 p.m.

An Eyewitness News crew on scene saw the damaged cruiser being towed away, as well as a silver SUV with front-end damage.

It’s unclear at this time if anyone was injured in the crash.

This is the second time within the past week that a K-9 cruiser was involved in a crash. Last Wednesday, a Rhode Island State Police K-9 cruiser was hit while parked along the side of I-95, injuring the trooper and two K-9s inside.

This is a breaking news story and will be updated as we learn more information.