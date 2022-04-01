SMITHFIELD, R.I. (WPRI) — Firefighters have knocked down flames that engulfed a Smithfield home Friday afternoon.

The call came in just after 2:30 p.m. from 411 Harris Road.

A deputy chief at the scene said mutual aid was called in to help with the three-alarm fire.

The homeowner was able to get out safely, but at least one pet died.

No firefighters were injured.

The home is considered a total loss due to the extensive damage.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.

