Smithfield credit union robbed; police hunting for suspect

SMITHFIELD, R.I. (WPRI) — Police are working to track down a man who robbed the Navigant Credit Union on Putnam Pike in Smithfield late Thursday morning.

According to Smithfield police, the suspect approached the counter, handed the clerk a light-colored nylon bag and said, “100’s, 50’s and 20’s in the bag, No dye packs, No GPS! Hurry the f *** up. Don’t look at me!”

Image of suspect released by Smithfield police

The man then grabbed the bag and ran off in a westerly direction, police said. Responding officers and detectives searched the area but were unable to find him.

The suspect is described as a light-skinned man (possibly white or Hispanic) who stands around 5-foot-6 and has a thin build. Police say he was wearing a black hooded sweatshirt, light-colored baseball cap, blue surgical-type mask, jeans, white sneakers, and blue rubber gloves.

Anyone with information is asked to call Smithfield detectives at (401) 231-2500.

