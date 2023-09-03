SMITHFIELD, R.I. (WPRI) — Family members, friends and fans are coming together Sunday to celebrate the accomplishments of the Smithfield Little League All-Stars this summer.

The town is holding a homecoming parade for the little-leaguers at 12:30 P.M. The parade begins at Deerfield Park, where the celebration continued afterwards.

The Metro Regional champions went 2-2 in Williamsport, losing to the eventual LLWS champions El Segundo, California out of the West region.

The boys beat Nevada and Pennsylvania during the town’s first ever appearance in the World Series.