Sick bald eagle rescued in Smithfield

SMITHFIELD, R.I. (AP) — One of a small number of bald eagles in Rhode Island is sick with an eye infection and is being treated and fed through a tube.

The Department of Emergency Management’s environmental police officer and wildlife control specialist responded to the shore of Stump Pond in Smithfield in response to a report of an injured bald eagle on Saturday.

The young male eagle they rescued has a lesion on one eye and a problem with the other. The eagle was safely captured and transported to a licensed raptor rehabilitator.

The executive director of the Wildlife Clinic of Rhode Island says it’s not yet clear if the eagle will recover and return to the wild.