JOHNSTON, R.I. (WPRI) — Dozens of elderly people who were forced from their homes after an apartment building caught fire in Johnston received some good news on Tuesday.

The company that owns Simmons Village Apartments was paying for rooms for the displaced residents, but they were just days away from being left with nowhere to go.

The situation looked bleak until the Rhode Island Department of Housing stepped in, providing federal funding to help 20 to 30 families find housing for the near future.

The housing department and RIHousing finalized a deal with Picerne, the owners of the building, passing along a statement saying that assistance will now run until Sept. 2025 “or until such time the families can return to their units, whichever happens first.”

“The additional costs of the hotel far exceed the monthly rent amount,” Picerne said in their own statement. “But thankfully, now that additional funding has been made available, a positive outcome has been reached.”

Picerne said they believe the families should be able to return by the spending deadline.

Johnston Mayor Joe Polisena Jr. told 12 News he called Rhode Island Housing asking for help and said he’s “grateful” the request was heard.