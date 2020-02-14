Dozens of cars burn in fire at North Providence salvage yard

NORTH PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) — Fire officials say 60 to 70 vehicles were engulfed in flames as firefighters arrived at a salvage yard in North Providence early Friday morning.

Crews responded around 2:30 a.m. to reports of smoke billowing into the air from the Smithfield Road business, according to Battalion Chief Dan Usenia.

The Providence Fire Department was called in to assist.

Police say the salvage yard holds old cars that are usually stacked on top of one another. According to Usenia, it took a couple of hours to get the flames under control because firefighters had to peel back the cars one by one.

The North Providence Fire Dept. is packing up after spending nearly 3 hours battling a fire at an auto salvage yard.



NPFD says as many as 70 cars caught fire. @wpri12 pic.twitter.com/1Y90jCj9EH — Brandon Truitt (@BrandonTruittTV) February 14, 2020

“We had multiple cars on fire in the rear of the structure, approximately a couple hundred feet behind the building with heavy fire conditions,” Usenia said. “With the wind, heavy smoke, you could see it from Mineral Spring Avenue when we were coming.”

No injuries were reported.

A hazmat team responded to the scene to monitor the air quality in area neighborhoods since car fires can introduce toxins into the atmosphere.

The cause of the fire remains under investigation.