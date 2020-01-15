Seen this Jeep? Robbery suspect took off in vehicle caught on camera

Live Now
(From North Providence Police)

NORTH PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) — The image is far from clear but it might help catch an alleged criminal.

North Providence police are looking for a suspect after a Mineral Spring Avenue store was robbed Tuesday afternoon and the getaway vehicle was captured in a photo.

(From North Providence Police)

Police say a man wearing a hood and with his face partly obscured entered Sam’s Food Store about 3:30 p.m., went behind the counter and opened the cash register. He did not show any weapons and no one was hurt, according to North Providence Police Chief Arthur Martins.

The suspect then got into a green, older-model Jeep Cherokee, of which a photograph was quickly snapped before it took off.

Police are still looking for that vehicle, which bears Rhode Island registration VR 345. The Jeep was reported stolen in Providence, Martins said, and as of noon Wednesday had not yet been located.

Anyone with information is asked to call Detective Luis Rivera at (401) 231-4533, ext. 1135.

