BURRILLVILLE, R.I. (WPRI) — Burrillville police have identified the two people killed in Friday night’s crash as a 19-year-old man and an 18-year-old woman.

According Colonel Stephen Lynch, around 3:30 p.m. Friday, police were called to the 200 block of Lapham Farm Road for a report of a one car crash with injuries.

An early investigation showed that the vehicle, driven by 19-year-old Andrew Long of Chepachet, went off the road and struck a tree in the area. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

His passenger, identified as 18-year-old Ariel Welch of Mapleville, was taken to Rhode Island Hospital where she later died.

Police believe speed is to be a factor in the crash.

The crash remains under investigation by the Burrillville Police Department, as well as Glocester Police Department and the Rhode Island State Police who assisted at the scene.