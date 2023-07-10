NORTH PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) — Officials resumed their search Monday for a 50-year-old man who swam out in the water near Notte Park to help two distressed kayakers and never returned.

Crews were called to the Wenscott Reservoir near Douglas Pike around 7 p.m. Sunday after the man fell underneath the surface somewhere on the “Lincoln side” of the lake.

Officials say the man was able to get the kayakers to safety but did not resurface himself.

The body of water spans multiple jurisdictions so a unified response from Lincoln, Smithfield, North Providence and R.I. State Police all assisted in the search.

“This is a typical response because it is a large area to cover. We don’t have the pinpoint exact location of this person so you have multiple divers setting up patterns to be able to search. This is a very large area that we have to deal with,” Limerock Fire Chief Timothy Walsh said.

The search began as a rescue but has since become a recovery mission, according to Walsh.

Drivers are urged to avoid the area as road closures are anticipated.