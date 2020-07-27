Search continues for Johnston shooting suspect

JOHNSTON, R.I. (WPRI) — Johnston police have an arrest warrant out for a man suspected of shooting and injuring another man last week.

Mark Ashe, 25, of Boston, is wanted on charges including felony assault with a dangerous weapon for a shooting that took place late Thursday night in the area of Atwood Avenue.

The victim, who was shot in the leg, identified Ashe as the gunman, according to police. At last check, the victim was in satisfactory condition at the hospital.

Police say Ashe has an extensive criminal history and should be considered armed and dangerous.

He’s described as a white male who stands 5-foot-5, weighs around 130 pounds, and has a distinguishable tattoo on his neck. He was last seen riding as a passenger in a silver, four-door Subaru crossover SUV with a Massachusetts registration, according to police.

In addition to the assault charge, Ashe is wanted on charges of discharging a firearm while committing a crime of violence, possession of a firearm by persons convicted of a crime of violence, firing in a compact area, and license or permit required for carrying a pistol.

Anyone with information about Ashe is asked to call Johnston police at (401) 231-8100.