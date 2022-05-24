SCITUATE, R.I. (WPRI) — Scituate police are warning residents to keep their pets and children inside after receiving reports of a bear sighting.

In a Facebook post, police said the large black bear was seen in the area of Hope Furnace Road, and heading toward Ring Rock Acres.

This is the second black bear sighting in two days. Coventry Police warned residents that a black bear was seen walking through Wood Estates on Monday.

Other bear sightings have been reported in Exeter, North Smithfield, Richmond, West Warwick, and South Kingstown. There have been 11 total sightings in 2022.

As bears continue to make their way out of hibernation in search of food, The Department of Environmental Management (DEM) is reminding Rhode Islanders to not feed the wild animals.

The DEM is also telling residents to bring in all bird feeders, livestock feed, or any unsecured trash cans.