PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) — A Scituate man who was found to have hundreds of explicit images of underage girls was brought before a judge Tuesday to learn his fate.

David C. Duquette, 54, was sentenced to five years in prison followed by eight years of supervised release. He pleaded guilty in November to possession and distribution of child pornography, according to the office of U.S. Attorney Zachary Cunha.

According to court documents, in February 2019, Duquette had online conversations with a Homeland Security agent posing as the parents of a 13-year-old girl. During those exchanges, prosecutors said Duquette admitted to having communicated with young teenage girls online and shared two sexually explicit images after the agent said he too shared an interest in child pornography.

Duquette was arrested in April 2019. Prosecutors said roughly 1,400 child pornography images were found on his phone.