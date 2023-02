SCITUATE, R.I. (WPRI) — At least two people were taken to the hospital Thursday after a crash involving two vehicles in Scituate.

The crash happened on Route 116 near Hartford Pike and left one of the vehicles on its side.

A firefighter on scene told 12 News that one person was trapped in a vehicle and had to be extricated.

The vehicle that tipped over appeared to be a Griggs & Browne pest control truck. 12 News has reached out to the company seeking information.