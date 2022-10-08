SCITUATE, R.I. (WPRI) — Many Autumn festivals returned to the Ocean State this weekend, including the Scituate Art Festival.

The festival, now in its 56th year, takes place every year during the long Columbus Day weekend.

This year’s event is taking place at Village Green, on Route 116, in North Scituate and features a wide variety of artwork and jewelry from local businesses.

The festival also features plenty of food vendors and live music.

Those interested can attend the festivities from 10 A.M. to 5 P.M. Sunday and 10 A.M. to 4 P.M. on Monday.

More information on the event can be found by going to the Scituate Art Festival website.