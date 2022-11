BURRILLVILLE, R.I. (WPRI) — Crews are at the scene of a crash involving a school bus in Burrillville.

The crash occurred around 8:30 a.m. Thursday in the area of Eagle Peak and Camp Dixie roads.

Burrillville Superintendent Michael Sollitto told 12 News there doesn’t appear to be any students seriously injured, and a few had “bumps and bruises.”

It’s unclear which school the bus was heading to and what led up to the crash.

12 News is working to gather more information. Check back for updates.