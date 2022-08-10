NORTH SMITHFIELD, R.I. (WPRI) — Some much-needed roadwork will get underway Wednesday night on a busy stretch of Rhode Island highway.

The R.I. Department of Transportation (RIDOT) says it will begin fixing badly deteriorated sections of Route 146. The first phase of the construction will be milling and paving both sides of the highway from Route 99 in Lincoln to Route 146A (Eddie Dowling Highway) in North Smithfield.

The second phase will be milling and paving Route 146 South from Central Street to Route 146A in North Smithfield.

The project is expected to be completed by the end of September, RIDOT said, adding that once it’s done, the entire highway from I-295 to the Massachusetts state line will be repaved.

The paving is part of the $196 million Route 146 Reconstruction Project, according to RIDOT, which also includes replacing or repairing five bridges and adding a new flyover bridge to carry the highway over Sayles Hill Road.

RIDOT says more than 170,000 vehicles travel Route 146 between Providence and Worcester each day.