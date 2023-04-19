NORTH PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) — Drivers will soon notice a change in the traffic pattern on Route 146 in North Providence.

The Rhode Island Department of Transportation (RIDOT) announced lane splits will be installed in both directions starting Friday so two heavily traveled bridges can be fixed up.

The splits will be in place for about six weeks near the bridges that carry Route 146 over Mineral Spring Avenue and Charles Street, according to RIDOT. Crews will be doing concrete work, installing a new median barrier and paving the bridges.

No off-ramps will be closed, but RIDOT said drivers must be in the right lane before the split to take the Mineral Spring Avenue exit.

The agency urged people to reduce their speed in the area, expect delays, and stay in their lane.

“They should not stop or suddenly change lanes at the split, as this unsafe behavior will cause traffic delays and could lead to a crash,” RIDOT said, noting that all lanes go through.

Oversized and overweight trucks will be detoured to I-95 or I-295.