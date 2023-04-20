BURRILLVILLE, R.I. (WPRI) — Drivers who use Route 102 in Burrillville will be detoured throughout next week for road work.

The Rhode Island Department of Transportation (RIDOT) said the highway will be closed in both directions at the Mohegan Bridge from Monday, April 24, through Friday, April 28.

Crews will be waterproofing and paving the bridge deck, along with the approaches and intersection with Douglas Pike (Route 7), according to RIDOT.

RIDOT said the detour is expected to add about 10 minutes to commutes during the busiest travel times. Temporary traffic signals will be installed to guide drivers along Victory Highway to Douglas Pike and back onto Route 102.

RIDOT posted a map of the detour on its website.

The Mohegan Bridge carries more than 15,000 vehicles per day over the Branch River, according to RIDOT. The agency said it reopened the bridge in January to restore two-way traffic, and next week’s closure will wrap up the $10.6 million project.