JOHNSTON, R.I. (WPRI) — Motorcycles will be revving their engines and electric guitars will be blasting on the speakers for the 4th annual Rock for Autism Summer Music Festival and Bike Ride on Sunday.

Each year, the benefit raises important funds for The Autism Project, which provides a wide array of services and programs for people of all ages with autism.

Organizer Raymond Roy said the hours of live music help promote the local rock bands that are playing.

The day starts with a bike ride. Registration begins at 10:30 a.m. at Precision Harley Davidson on Armistice Boulevard in Pawtucket.

Kickstands are up at 11:30 a.m. and the ride makes its way to The Last Resort in Smithfield — that’s where hundreds are expected to gather under a tent to listen to four popular Rhode Island rock bands play for an afternoon of fun.

The rock concert begins at 2 p.m.

Roy said every year, he spends countless weekends selling tickets and promoting this event.

He said it’s a labor of love to volunteer his time and raise thousands of dollars for The Autism Project.

At The Autism Project headquarters in Johnston, the backyard has been turned into a “unity community” garden in which people with autism who receive services, or are in programs at TAP, can learn and grow vegetables that they then donate to the local fire department and senior center.

Money raised from this ride and rock benefit stays local, and it will help fund community programs that TAP provides — programs just like the Unity Community Garden.