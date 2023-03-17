EAST PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) — The Rhode Island State Police (RISP) is mourning the loss of one of its former K-9s.

K-9 Thoreau joined the Rhode Island State Police back in 2014 as the state’s first electronic storage device detection dog.

Thoreau worked alongside Trooper Adam Houston throughout his career. Police said he carried out more than 200 searches connected to child exploitation, cybercrime and terrorism.

Thoreau was originally bred to be a seeing-eye dog, but police said he failed the screening process. Police said Thoreau was eventually adopted by Connecticut State Police and trained to become one of the first two electronic storage device detection dogs in the country.