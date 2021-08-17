RI’s 2nd Market Basket to open in Johnston

JOHNSTON, R.I (WPRI) ─ Market Basket is slated to open its second store in Rhode Island later this week.

Beginning Friday, customers will be able to start shopping at the new supermarket located off Hartford Avenue in Johnston.

The big day is almost here! Johnston’s Grand Opening is on Friday and our team has been hard at work getting the store ready for its first customers. You can find directions and store info here: https://t.co/QBebsCsZyI pic.twitter.com/qx72Efz2gG — Market Basket (@MarketBasket) August 17, 2021

The Massachusetts-based supermarket chain said the new store will include Market’s Kitchen and Café, the Market Basket Butcher Block, Niji Sushi and more than 50,000 food items, including organic, vegan and plant-based products.

There will also be a variety of Rhode Island products available for purchase, according to the company.

The store was originally thought to be Rhode Island’s first Market Basket, however, the supermarket chain opted to open its Warwick location first instead.

Market Basket was founded 104 years ago and, in addition to the two new Rhode Island locations, operates 88 other stores throughout Massachusetts, New Hampshire and Maine.

Prior to the Warwick location, Rhode Island’s nearest Market Basket was in South Attleboro, close to the Pawtucket border.