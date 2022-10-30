NORTH SMITHFIELD, R.I. (WPRI) — RIDOT will begin nighttime closures in North Smithfield tonight.

Work at the intersection of Route 146 and Sayles Hill Road could close lanes for up to a month.

Crews will be installing underground titles Sunday to thursday nights from 10 p.m. to 6 a.m.

RIDOT says one of the two travel lanes will be closed in each direction on Route 146, And Sayles Hill Road might be closed on both sides of the highway as well.

This is all part of pre-construction work needed before the Route 146 reconstruction project starting next spring.