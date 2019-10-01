RIDOT marks completion of Route 6 repaving project

SCITUATE, R.I. (WPRI) — The Rhode Island Department of Transportation (RIDOT) marked the end of a crucial project Tuesday morning—and a smoother ride for thousands of drivers a year—with a segment of Route 6 now paved between Routes 101 and 102.

The three-and-a-half mile stretch had deteriorated such that crews had to visit often just to keep it drivable, according to RIDOT Director Peter Alviti Jr.

“This road was a mess. It was an embarrassment,” he admitted. “It was a constant source of complaints for motorists for years. Some people even told us they would pull onto the shoulder to avoid the ruts and potholes.”

Well, those days are gone, he said, pledging that maintenance and upkeep will be vigilant.

The project came in about $250,000 under budget on its $8.1 million price tag, all part of the state’s RhodeWorks initiative to fix roads and bridges worn down for decades that are overdue for refurbishing.

On Route 6 and 6A (Hartford Avenue) alone, several projects have been underway to resurface road sections in Johnston and Scituate over the past year, Alviti noted, and more improvements for taxpayer benefit are on the way in coming years.

Traffic signals will be upgraded late next year or early in 2021 at four locations: two in Scituate and two in Foster. In 2024, RIDOT will resurface Route 6 through Foster to the Connecticut border.