SMITHFIELD, R.I. (WPRI) — The Rhode Island Department of Health is recommending that customers of the Greenville Water District Water System boil their water before using it.

Residents of Smithfield and Johnston have been urged to restrict all non-essential water usage since a water main broke Monday afternoon on Putnam Pike.

Now, the Health Department advises anyone who lost water pressure or service on or after June 26 to “vigorously boil” all water for at least a minute prior to consumption to kill bacteria and other organisms that could be contaminating the supply.

According to health officials, the boil advisory applies to water used for drinking, cooking and food preparation, making ice, brushing teeth, and washing dishes.

The Greenville Water District is currently in the process of repairing the break, after which it will flush the pipes and make sure the water is safe to drink. Customers will be notified when it is safe to use the water without boiling it.