NORTH SCITUATE, R.I. (WPRI) — Are you interested in joining the Rhode Island State Police?

The R.I. State Police will be hosting open houses on Nov. 5 and Nov. 19 from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. for those interested in joining the force.

The open houses will be held at the R.I. State Police Headquarters on Danielson Pike.

“Our troopers are the best recruiters and they are looking forward to having the opportunity to meet potential applicants and talk about a career with the Rhode Island State Police,” R.I. State Police Col. Darnell Weaver said. “It’s a privilege to work in this organization and these events will allow us to showcase our work and recruit the next talented class of troopers.”

Applications for the Rhode Island State Police Training Academy will be accepted through Jan. 28.

Those who attend one of the open houses can meet with recruiters, see demonstrations and learn more about the history of the R.I. State Police. The Rhode Island State Police Museum will also be open.