RI State Police launches Special Victims Unit to investigate sensitive cases

SCITUATE, R.I. (WPRI/AP) ─ The Rhode Island State Police has established a unit to investigate sexual assault, abuse and other sensitive cases involving children, the developmentally disabled and older residents.

The Rhode Island Special Victims Unit will also be responsible for investigating domestic violence, missing children, sexual exploitation of children, and human trafficking cases.

Col. James Manni, the superintendent of the R.I. State Police, said the aim is to ensure a timely response and greater support to the victims and their families.

“The Special Victims Unit will aggressively pursue justice on behalf of our most vulnerable victims while being sensitive to the unique needs and dynamics associated with these challenging cases,” Manni said.

He said the unit’s detectives will be trained to interview trauma victims, as well as a range of community organizations.

Victims of violent crime are being encouraged to seek help by calling or texting 911 if they are in immediate danger.

For non-emergency assistance, residents can call the Rhode Island Victims of Crime Helpline at (800) 494-8100. There is also a Victim’s Assistance Program full of resources on the R.I. State Police website.