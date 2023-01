EAST PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) — Rhode Island State Police is mourning the loss of one of its K-9s.

R.I. State Police posted on social media Friday that K-9 Chuck recently passed away.

K-9 Chuck worked as part of the patrol/narcotics divisions.

He served effectively with two handlers, retired Lt. Erik Jones and Cpl. James D’Angelo, throughout his career.

His cause of death has not been made public.