Woman struck, killed on 295 in Smithfield

SMITHFIELD, R.I. (WPRI) — Rhode Island State Police are investigating a fatal pedestrian crash that happened Monday night.

Police say the crash occurred at about 6:47 p.m. on 295 North, near the Route 7 exit.

A preliminary investigation revealed that a 62-year-old woman was walking in the travel lane closest to the breakdown lane when she was hit.

The woman was pronounced dead at the scene, according to police.

State Police say there are currently no pending criminal charges for the female driver who hit the woman.

