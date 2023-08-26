JOHSNTON, R.I. (WPRI) — Residents in the Johnston and Cranston area may have heard a loud noise for several minutes early Saturday morning.

According to a social media post from Johnston Mayor Joe Polisena Jr., the noise came from the Rhode Island State Energy facility on 24 Shun Pike, and not the landfill.

“The facility has a backup safety system that releases steam in the atmosphere when pressure builds up,” he wrote.

“When the system was turned on, that backup activated and released steam into the atmosphere at a high rate of pressure which created the loud noise.”

He stated that no gas was released or explosion took place, and that both the police and fire departments responded to the area and were able to confirm this information.