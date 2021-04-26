RI man killed by LAPD had previous run-in with North Providence officer

NORTH PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) ─ Richard Solitro Sr. confirmed Monday that his son was the man who was shot and killed by officers in Los Angeles over the weekend.

Officers were responding to a call Saturday afternoon when police said a black car abruptly pulled in front of them and backed into their cruiser.

Police said the driver, later identified as Richard Solitro Jr., got out of the car and started walking towards them with one hand hidden behind his back.

“The officers gave him commands which he did not follow,” LAPD Det. Meghan Aguilar told KTLA-TV. “He started counting down, saying, ‘Three… two… one…’ as he started to pull his hand from his back to the front.”

Police said Solitro Jr. was wearing a bulletproof vest. The officers were forced to open fire, hitting and killing him.

Officers later learned Solitro Jr. did not have a weapon on him.

“Law enforcement is supposed to stop what’s going on, not kill,” Solitro Sr. said. “He was shot three times, that we know of, with no weapons.”

This is not the first time Solitro Jr. has had a run in with police. Solitro Jr. put North Providence officers in a similar situation three years ago.

In December 2018, Solitro Jr. pulled up next to a North Providence officer’s cruiser and pointed what appeared to be a gun at him.

The officer asked Solitro Jr. to drop the weapon, but he ignored those commends. The officer then fired several shots at Solitro Jr., hitting him.

Solitro Jr. survived, and the officer was cleared of wrongdoing following an investigation into the incident. He was later charged with felony assault by use of a device similar in appearance to a firearm.

At that time, Arthur Martins, then North Providence’s deputy police chief, said Solitro Jr.’s motive was unclear. Martins was also unsure why Solitro Jr. had a replica gun, adding that it looked “very realistic.”

His wife, Alexandria D’Angelo, tells 12 News her husband was mentally unwell and was diagnosed with bipolar.

“We believe this tragedy could have been avoided,” she said. “Person’s suffering from mental illness and addiction are not criminals, they need help. They should not be ignored, marginalized or forgotten.”

D’Angelo and Solitro Sr. said they’ve tried to get Solitro Jr. help in both Rhode Island and California.

They both hope his death serves as a “catalyst for mental health care reform.”

“Richard had challenges with his mental health and had previously been injured by law enforcement,” D’Angelo said. “We want to see funding for mental health services, we want to see the appropriate attention given to people who need it. We want to see law enforcement trained.”