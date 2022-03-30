JOHNSTON, R.I. (WPRI) — A Rhode Island lawmaker is urging the state’s veterans to boycott the Johnston Home Depot after he claims the hardware store refused to honor its military discount.

After receiving numerous complaints from constituents regarding the Stone Hill Road location, Sen. Frank Ciccone, who’s a veteran, said he wanted to see for himself.

“Lo and behold, the veteran designation on my own license was not enough for them, even when I told the employees what they were doing was against the law,” Ciccone said.

“So, if they want to ignore the law regarding their veteran discount, I am calling on all of Rhode Island’s veterans to boycott this particular Home Depot location until they start obeying the law,” he continued.

Rhode Island law states that a veteran’s marked driver’s license has the same validity in retail establishments as the presentment of a certified, government-issued military identification card as eligibility for preferential treatment.

Ciccone said he’s filed a formal complaint with the Rhode Island Attorney General’s Office regarding the incident.

12 News reached out to Home Depot regarding Ciccone’s claims. The incident, according to a spokesperson, “seems to be a misunderstanding,” adding that the company is looking into it.

“We’re deeply committed to serving veterans, which is why we recently expanded our everyday discount,” the spokesperson said. “We’re sorry to hear Sen. Ciccone had this experience.”

Home Depot expanded eligibility for its military discount last year. Instead of only offering the military discount to all veterans on Memorial Day, Fourth of July and Veterans Day, Home Depot now honors it year-round both in-store and online.

Previously, only active-duty troops, military retirees and their dependents could get the year-round discount, and it was only honored for in-store purchases.