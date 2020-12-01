RI Credit Union robbed at gunpoint

BURRILLVILLE, R.I. (WPRI) — Police in Burrillville are investigating a robbery, and Chief Stephen Lynch tells 12 News it’s the first he’s had to deal with since taking over the department in 2013.

According to Lynch, a white male wearing a mask and a hat entered the Rhode Island Credit Union on North Main Street in Pascoag around 9:30 a.m. Tuesday and displayed a handgun.

The suspect made off with an unspecified amount of money.

Police are now reviewing surveillance video from the bank as they work to identify him. Images of the suspect have not yet been released.