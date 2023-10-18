BURRILLVILLE, R.I. (WPRI) — Rhode Island native Becca GT is now a professional stuntwoman with close to 130 credits on her resume.

The 1996 Burrillville High School graduate has appeared in the Ghostbusters, Russian Doll and Orange is the New Black.

Becca said she started getting her adrenaline kicks growing up in Burrillville on a horse farm.

“When I was younger, me and my friend used to borrow her brother’s four-wheeler, and we would go tearing around all over the place. My mom would somehow would always catch us,” she said.

Her path to becoming a stuntwoman was not a direct one.

“I went the typical college and get the push papers desk job,” Becca said, “and then discovered later in life, ‘oh wow this is something I could actually do and get paid and make a career out of,'” she continued.

Becca said one of the craziest things she’s ever done on set is get hit by a car. “You’re standing there on the day. It’s three in the morning, and its freezing out. You’re just walking across the street like ‘yup I am going to get hit by a car and I just can’t wait to get his over and done with,'” she said.

While adrenaline comes with the territory, Becca does not describe herself as a daredevil.

“Daredevils are the ones that can perform it once, ‘here hold my beer watch this,'” Becca explained, “a professional stunt performer can do the same thing over and over.”