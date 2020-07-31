Retired pastor of Smithfield church charged with child molestation

SMITHFIELD, R.I. (WPRI) — A former pastor at a Smithfield church was arrested Friday and charged with second-degree child molestation, according to the Smithfield Police Department.

Police said Archie Emerson, 75, used to work at Ocean State Baptist Church.

The charges stem from a report filed by a female known to Emerson. Police said she told detectives Emerson molested her several times between ages 6 and 11.

Emerson was taken into custody without incident. His bail was set at $50,000 personal recognizance and is scheduled to appear in court again in October.

The investigation is ongoing. Anyone with addition information is asked to contact the Smithfield Detective Division at (401) 233-1036.