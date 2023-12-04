NORTH PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) — The former residents of North Providence’s Canterbury Village are once again scrambling to find somewhere to live.

Dozens of residents were forced from their homes back in October after the town deemed the building uninhabitable.

North Providence Mayor Charlie Lombardi previously told 12 News the building’s doors will remain locked until Vista Management, which maintains the condominiums, makes the necessary repairs.

The town initially reserved hotel rooms for the displaced residents who had nowhere else to go. Vista Management eventually took over, but 12 News has since learned that it would no longer be footing the bill.

“It’s a slap in the face,” former Canterbury Village resident Pauline Faldor said.

Michael Kelly, legal counsel for Canterbury Village Condominium Association, tells 12 News Vista Management was paying for hotel rooms reserved for 11 residents with the understanding that it would be reimbursed for the expense.

But Kelly said the Canterbury Village Condominium Association voted last week not to reimburse Vista Management after Dec. 8.

“[Vista Management] then notified the 11 people of the decision as quickly as possible,” he wrote in a statement to 12 News.

Though Kelly said significant progress has been made on the condemned building, it is nowhere near ready for residents to move back in.

Rodney Edwards, a former Canterbury Village resident, tells 12 News he feels blindsided by the decision.

“It’s dreadful,” Edwards said. “It takes a toll on me.”

Edwards and Faldor were both under the impression that Vista Management would fund their stay at a nearby hotel until the necessary repairs were made.

“There was no communication whatsoever,” Faldor said.

The only solution for them right now is to find a homeless shelter that will take them in, since it is too expensive to fund the remainder of their stay at the hotel.

“I’m just so sad and stressed out,” Faldor said. “I don’t know what is going to happen to me.”

In a statement, Lombardi said he agreed with the Canterbury Village Condominium Association’s decision. He added that residents should be responsible for funding their own housing moving forward.