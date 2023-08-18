JOHNSTON, R.I. (WPRI) — A driver was taken to the hospital Friday morning after her car was reportedly lifted several feet off the ground during a storm.

Multiple people told 12 News they witnessed it happen on I-295 South in Johnston, near the Route 6 split, including off-duty Warwick firefighter David Danella.

“Her car was in the middle of it, like cyclone winds,” Danella recalled. “It spun her around like that and then it just dropped it back down.”

“It was a tornado,” he added. “It moved my truck about four or five feet. I didn’t know what to do. I thought I was a goner.”

The Johnston Fire Department said the driver appeared to have suffered injuries to her neck and back.

The National Weather Service is sending a survey team to the area to confirm whether or not a tornado touched down.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

Possible tornado on I-295 (Photo: George Viau)

Car damaged by storm on I-295 in Johnston (Photo submitted by David Danella)

Storm damage on I-295 in Johnston (Photo: Erica Ricci/WPRI-TV)

Storm damage on I-295 in Johnston (Photo: Erica Ricci/WPRI-TV)

Storm damage on Byron Randall Road in Scituate (Photo: Corey Welch/WPRI-TV)

Storm damage on Byron Randall Road in Scituate (Photo: Corey Welch/WPRI-TV)

Storm damage on Byron Randall Road in Scituate (Photo: Corey Welch/WPRI-TV)

Downed tree branch on Douglas Avenue in North Providence (Photo: Joe Cortese/WPRI-TV)

Downed tree branch on Douglas Avenue in North Providence (Photo: Joe Cortese/WPRI-TV)

Fitzhugh Street in North Providence (Photo: Joe Cortese/WPRI-TV)

George Waterman Road in Johnston (Photo: Ryan Welch/WPRI-TV)

Downed tree on Byron Randall Road Scituate (Photo: Corey Welch/WPRI-TV)

Downed tree on Byron Randall Road Scituate (Photo: Corey Welch/WPRI-TV)

Flash flood on Dewey Avenue East Providence (Photo: Cam Palmisciano)

Flash flood on Dewey Avenue East Providence (Photo: Cam Palmisciano)

Storm damage on Sully Lane in Attleboro (Photo: Lauren Brill/WPRI-TV)

Storm damage on Sully Lane in Attleboro (Photo: Lauren Brill/WPRI-TV)