JOHNSTON, R.I. (WPRI) — A driver was taken to the hospital Friday morning after her car was reportedly lifted several feet off the ground during a storm.
Multiple people told 12 News they witnessed it happen on I-295 South in Johnston, near the Route 6 split, including off-duty Warwick firefighter David Danella.
“Her car was in the middle of it, like cyclone winds,” Danella recalled. “It spun her around like that and then it just dropped it back down.”
“It was a tornado,” he added. “It moved my truck about four or five feet. I didn’t know what to do. I thought I was a goner.”
The Johnston Fire Department said the driver appeared to have suffered injuries to her neck and back.
The National Weather Service is sending a survey team to the area to confirm whether or not a tornado touched down.
