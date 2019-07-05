Fire marshal: Grill to blame for Johnston fire

JOHNSTON, R.I. (WPRI) — A fire that displaced several people including three children Thursday night was caused by improperly discarded charcoal from a grill.

Officials said the fire was burning on the rear exterior of the home when crews arrived at 886 Greenville Ave. around 11:20 p.m.

The Johnston fire marshal told Eyewitness News the hot coals caused the latticework on the side of deck to catch fire, and the flames quickly spread to the siding on the back of the house.

Johnston Fire Chief Peter Lamb said seven people were inside the home at the time and the Red Cross was called for “at least three adults and three children.” Lamb said he was not sure if all seven people live at the residence.

The fire extended inside the home and to the attic, according to Lamb.

Ahead at 6:30: As crews worked fires yesterday they were faced w/ temperatures in the 90’s in parts of RI. Hear how it affects their response on @wpri12. pic.twitter.com/Re1BpGQlrD — Brandon Truitt (@BrandonTruittTV) July 5, 2019

Officials say the mutual aid “tanker task force” was called from surrounding communities as the area does not have fire hydrants.

Lamb deemed the home “uninhabitable.”

Some of the firefighters on scene had to be hydrated as a precaution because the humidity level was high, according to Lamb.

No injuries were reported.