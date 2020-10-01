Providence Water Company now powered by 100% renewable energy

JOHNSTON, R.I. (WPRI) ─ Providence Water has become the first water utility in Rhode Island to 100& powered by renewable energy, the company announced Thursday.

The company said Pine Hill Solar Project, which consists of 17,739 solar panels, in Johnston is fully operational.

Xaykham Khamsyvoravong, chairman of the Providence Water Supply Board, said the project will save them approximately $25 million over the next 25 years.

“Providence Water has a lot of land,” Khamsyvoravong said.”Our entire land area is larger than the city of Providence, so we started looking at ways to take advantage of that to reduce rates, while also making sure we were good stewards of our environment.”

The project, Khamsyvoravong said, allows the company to meet its goal of reducing its carbon footprint.

“So rather than paying for fossil fuels, we are harvesting the power of the sun to generate electricity for providence water, so through the agreement that we have all providence water can be generated using natural resources,” he explained.

Ricky Caruolo, the general manager of Providence Water, said in addition to the Pine Hill solar array, the company has also made changes at its new headquarters, including installing a rooftop solar array, switching to energy efficient LED lighting, purchasing three zero-emissions Chevy Bolts, and installing two electric vehicle charging stations

“Sustainability has long been at the core of Providence Water’s mission, so working towards the goal of 100% renewable energy has been one of our most important initiatives,” Caruolo said.

The solar array, located on a 30-acre parcel of land off of Pine Hill Road, generates 4.99 megawatts of energy.