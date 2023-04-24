JOHNSTON, R.I. (WPRI) — A man from Providence was killed in a crash involving a car and tractor-trailer, Johnston police said Monday.

According to Chief Mark Viera, the crash happened around 10:30 p.m. Sunday on Hartford Avenue.

The driver of the car, 37-year-old Tomas Osario-Gomez, was pronounced dead at the scene. A passenger in the car and the driver of the tractor-trailer were taken to Rhode Island Hospital for minor injuries.

Viera said the preliminary investigation showed Osario-Gomez was pulling out of a parking lot when he collided with the tractor-trailer which was traveling westbound on Hartford Avenue.

The crash is still under investigation.