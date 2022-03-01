BURRILLVILLE, R.I. (WPRI) — A Burrillville man who reportedly “amassed an arsenal of weaponry over six months” will remain behind bars for now as prosecutors urge the court to revoke a judge’s decision to release him.

Ronald Andruchuk, 37, was arrested last week following a disturbance at his home that led to the seizure of 211 firearms and thousands of rounds of ammunition.

Magistrate Judge Patricia Sullivan was prepared to release Andruchuk Monday on the condition that he be electronically monitored and stay away from gun stores.

But Assistant U.S. Attorney Sandra Hebert challenged Sullivan’s decision, stating that “no conditions of release can assure that his family and his community will be safe during the pendency of these proceedings.”

“[Andruchuk’s] arrest may be a situation of crisis averted, but it is far from clear that the danger has been eliminated,” Herbert wrote.

Herbert said Sullivan’s conditions of release are impractical, arguing that Andruchuk will be hard to keep tabs on because of “his secretive behavior and his clear willingness to ignore the law and law enforcement.”

“Even if that idea were feasible, it does not protect the public from [Andruchuk’s] ability to access firearms through others,” she continued. “The United States fears [Andruchuk] will gain access to additional firearms if released at this time.”

Prosecutors claim Andruchuk previously admitted to having a substance abuse problem when he was arrested in Cranston back in 2018. He is believed to have withheld that information from federally licensed gun dealers across the state when purchasing the slew of weapons found inside his home, which he shares with his wife and three young children.

All of Andruchuk’s weapons were seized by police following his arrest last Thursday. Officers responded to Andruchuk’s residence after neighbors complained that he was recklessly firing weapons on his property.

Prosecutors said Andruchuk was wearing what he referred to as his “battle belt” at the time of his arrest, which contained a combat knife, four handguns, ammunition and a plastic baggie that later tested positive for methamphetamine.

Photos: Weapons found inside Ronald Andruchuk’s home (story continues below)

Inside his home, prosecutors said detectives found an arsenal of weapons strewn about, including handguns, rifles, a flamethrower and various types of ammunition.

“He had his own makeshift berm/shooting range, and when I say makeshift, that is kind,” Burrillville Police Chief Stephen Lynch said. “He didn’t realize really where many of his rounds were going, depending on the trajectory of where he was standing.”

“Just in his basement alone, that’s more firepower than most police departments have in their arsenal in this state,” he continued.

This wasn’t the first time officers had responded to Andruchuk’s home, either. Prosecutors said this was the ninth time in recent months they’d paid him a visit after neighbors complained he was shooting his weapons during all hours of the day.

Andruchuk has been charged with possession of a firearm by a prohibited person, making false statements in an application to purchase firearms, and causing false records to be kept by a federally licensed firearms dealer.

A hearing on whether to revoke Andruchuk’s release has been scheduled for Thursday, and he will remain in prison until a decision is made.