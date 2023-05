NORTH PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) — Heads up if you’re driving in North Providence on Wednesday.

Police say a section of Mineral Spring Avenue will be closed due to “Good Burger 2” filming there.

Mineral Spring Avenue to Pensaukee Street will be closed from 9 a.m. to 11 a.m., open from 11 a.m. to 12:30 p.m., then close again from 12:30 p.m. to 1:45 p.m., police said.

Detours will be posted and police are asking drivers to use caution through the area.

Below is a map of the temporary traffic pattern: